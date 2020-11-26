Izz Café owners hand out free facemasks to the people of Cork  

The owners of Izz Café are handing out free facemask to the people of Cork to ensure everyone feels safe ahead of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Owners of Izz Café, Izzeddeen and Eman Alkarajeh, will be handing out a total of 500 facemasks as part of the kind gesture to help protect the people of Cork.

Izzeddeen Alkarajeh said that the free facemasks are an attempt to make people feel more secure when coming into the city once Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

“Because we were expecting the Government to loosen the restrictions next week and we are expecting people to come back to the city, we thought it would be good to encourage people to come back to the city and shop as normal but to give them some confidence,” he said.

The facemasks are available now form Izz Café.

The Palestinian couple were recently selected as Cork Persons of the month and opened their café last summer.

The free facemasks are a gesture from the married couple and an attempt to help ensure the people of Cork are prepared for the busy Christmas period.

The masks are not just for customers and will be available to anyone who needs one.

“We hope it will help people feel safe” added Izzeddeen Alkarajeh.

The facemasks will be available from Izz Café from today.