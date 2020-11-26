Steel sculpture at busy Cork roundabout to be repaired and repainted

Councillors in Cork City South West have agreed to give a contribution from their ward funds to repair and repaint a well-known sculpture by a famous Irish artist on one of the busiest roundabouts in the city.

At a recent local area committee meeting of the South West ward, councillors agreed to give €400 each from their ward funds to match funds received from Cork City Council's art budget to renovate the steel sculpture on the Wilton Roundabout.

The sculpture entitled 'Kingfisher' has become dirty in recent years due to the high volume of traffic that surrounds it on a daily basis.

The piece was created by Clonmel-born artist and one-time Cork resident John Burke, who passed away in 2006.

He had operated a workshop in Blarney for several years and his pieces held in private collections still sell at auction for thousands of euro today.

"We came to a consensus that each ward councillor would submit €400 each from their respective ward funds and that would match funds that the arts budget are providing for it," Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher told The Echo.

"I know this was called for over 12 months ago. It really has fallen into disrepair," he continued.

Mr Kelleher said the provisional estimate of the cost to repair and repaint the sculpture is slightly north of €5,500.