Upgrade works completed at Cork plant, scheme removed from Remedial Action List

Upgrade works have been completed at a water treatment plant serving the Ballyhooly area in a move that has led to the water supply scheme being removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) Remedial Action List (RAL).

Irish Water said that the water treatment process at the plant had been inadequate due to insufficient protection against cryptosporidium. It said the upgrades have provided a more advanced water treatment process, improving the drinking water quality for the area.

The improvements are said to benefit 1,196 customers and ensure the delivery of a clean, safe drinking water supply for the area.

Paul Cremin, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water says: “We are delighted to have completed this work at Ballyhooly Water Supply Scheme, ensuring that the community there benefit from a safe and reliable source of drinking water.

“As a single national utility Irish Water has been able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water treatment plants and focus investment where the risk to our customers is highest. Nationally Irish Water has adopted a prioritised programme of works, which will require significant investment. Major improvements are being achieved year on year by this approach right across the country.”

