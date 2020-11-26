Cork authors named among winners of the An Post Irish Book Awards

A number of Cork authors have been named winners at this year's An Post Irish Book Awards.

The announcements were made during an online ceremony on Wednesday night, with the overall winner for the Irish Book of the Year to be named in December.

The winners included Louise O’Neill for her crime fiction book, After the Silence and Graham Norton’s latest novel, Home Stretch, which was named the winner of the National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year.

The winners of each category joined the host and special guests through video calls from their homes.

Speaking on the win, Graham Norton said that he was “thrilled” to have his novel recognised in Ireland.

“I’m so happy. I am really proud of this book and I’m glad it has found an audience in Ireland,” he said.

West Cork native, Louise O’Neill was next to join the ceremony after being named as the winner of the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year.

“I think that Ireland has really become quite famous for the quality of the crime fiction that it is producing. I just felt really honoured to even be in this category and now, I honestly can’t believe it," she said.

Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley and John Breslin were named the winners of the Journal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year, with Old Ireland in Colour which utilises technology and history to bring images of old Ireland to life.

“The Irish people are really the stars of the book, at home and abroad and we just want to thank them and their history and it’s really been a privilege for us to be able to shine a light on them and to try and bring this past into the present,” said Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley on the night of the win.

With Covid-19 curtailing the typical ceremony and celebrations, the winners were revealed through the online awards ceremony, in what host Evelyn O’Rourke described as a “quick re-write”.

The ceremony was streamed form the Museum of Literature Ireland and the overall winner will be revealed on 10 December in a special TV programme on RTÉ One.

The show will feature interviews with category winners and will be hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan.