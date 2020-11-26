Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 11:15

More people waiting for beds at Cork ED than any other emergency department

More people are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) than at any other ED in the country today. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

More people are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) than at any other ED in the country today.

Figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) this morning show 24 admitted patients at the hospital are waiting for beds at the hospital’s ED today.

Elsewhere in Cork, one admitted patient is waiting for a bed at the Mercy Hospital.

Nationally, 177 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

Of these 139 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 38 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility.

Twenty-two admitted patients are waiting for beds at the hospital’s ED, just behind CUH. 

However, a further 12 admitted patients are waiting for beds at wards at the Limerick hospital.

