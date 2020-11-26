Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 10:33

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Cork County Council establish joint venture

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Cork County Council establish joint venture

The Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo) is a joint venture between Cork County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). Pictured are Donal Murphy, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Niall Morrissey, CEO, HISCo. Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council, Jerry Mehigan, Chairperson, HISCo. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

A new company has been launched in Cork in a bid to support residential development and to help bring housing targets to fruition.

The Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo), a joint venture between Cork County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) is based in Cork and while it will work with developers across the country, the initial focus will be in Cork county while it scales up in bringing new developments to the market.

Speaking at the launch of HISCo, CEO Niall Morrissey said the company has an innovative approach to the delivery and funding of infrastructure.

“The financing and provision of infrastructure for new properties can pose a challenge for many developers. Our company delivers an efficient, cost-effective solution to help alleviate that challenge. Ireland is being rebuilt and HISCo wants to play a role in the future provision of residential development.

“The board of HISCo has the experience and skills to work with the industry and ensure consistent and high-quality infrastructure.

“The unique element of the HISCo model is the facility to defer repayment until a developer is generating income which should also avoid unnecessary project delays often caused by budgeting issues, labour challenges, project management and a lack of necessary infrastructure,” he said. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted on the number of housing completions in 2020, with the latest CSO figures showing a fall of almost 9% year-on-year.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
housingcork county council
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest