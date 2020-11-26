HSE praises Cork school for its handling of Covid outbreak 

THE HSE said it closed Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire until December 8 as a “precautionary measure” after 17 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among five classes this week.

A spokesperson for the HSE praised the school for its handling of the outbreak.

“We thank the staff, pupils, and families for their co-operation with this measure, which will ensure the safety of students, staff and the wider community.

“The HSE would like [to] acknowledge all the work undertaken by the school to operate in a Covid-19 safe manner and thanks the principal and staff for their cooperation and support to assist us with the on-going public health risk assessment. We’d like to reassure both the school community and the wider community that the Department of Public Health locally, supported by national colleagues, are working closely with the school to ensure the outbreak is investigated and controlled.”

Parents were notified via email of the outbreak on Tuesday.

A parent who has three boys attending the school said she thought the HSE made the right decision.

She said one of her sons was identified as a close contact just under two weeks ago.

She told PJ Coogan on The Opinion Line on 96fm it was easier to self-isolate as a family than to keep one of her sons separated from the other two. “We can’t do anything about it, what has happened has happened. I’m happy to home school the kids until it gets sorted out.

“One of the kids is a close contact, so I decided to take all the kids out of the school as a precaution.”

She made the point that the HSE guidelines identify just one of her children as a close contact even though while they do not mix in school, they certainly mix at home. “Personally I think if you have one close contact, you have to take all siblings out as well.”

She said that her son, who is a close contact, has been tested twice and his tests have come back negative both times. She said the school was emailing every day with updates, but could only tell parents what the HSE says.