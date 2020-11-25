Calls to investigate zoning of €1.6m Glanmire site which could be used to develop regional park

FURTHER council investigation is needed into the future of a key site in Glanmire, which the Local Authority has said they are unlikely to purchase.

The John Barleycorn Site in Glanmire has been unused since the former hotel was destroyed by a fire in 2006 and the local community have been requesting that Cork City Council purchase the site as an extension of the neighbouring John O’Callaghan Park.

The 5.5-acre site is now for sale with an asking price of €1.6m.

Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, pressed officials about the potential for Cork City Council to purchase the site at Monday evening's Local Area Committee meeting for the North East ward, which officials said was unlikely to progress.

Afterwards, Mr Moran said he was disappointed but that the community deserved a clear answer on the proposal.

"The site was assessed by the Property Department in Cork City Council. It is currently zoned for mixed-use purposes, which the city would not be interested in pursuing without a clear development proposal.

"Currently, the city is only purchasing property of this kind for either amenity or housing, with a priority for housing. The mixed-use zoning doesn't satisfy that and the city doesn't have the money to purchase it solely for a park.

"The Executive did want to emphasise to the community in Glanmire that the site was assessed by the Property Department.

"The proposal wasn't dismissed without an investigation. However, it looks like the city will not currently be purchasing the property for amenity. I know this isn't what the community wanted to hear but I said at the meeting that the community deserve a clear answer."