Cork TD claims sufficient notice not provided to residents ahead of work by Irish Water

Irish Water advised some residents in the City that they may experience disruption to water supply and traffic flow. 

Maeve Lee

A Cork TD has said that sufficient notice was not provided to residents in the Shandon Street area ahead of work which will impact water supply and cause traffic diversions.

Irish Water are currently working to deliver main improvement works in Shandon Street.

As part of these works, customers on the street and in the surrounding areas may experience disruption to water supply from 7 pm Thursday 26 November until 1 am Friday 27 November.

A traffic management plan will also be in place for the duration of the work.

According to Thomas Gould TD, Shandon Street has been temporarily changed to a one-way system to facilitate the work, with little notice provided to those in the area.

“Shandon Street is one of the busiest streets in the Northside and for it to be closed off with no notice, it’s very disappointing of Irish Water,” he said.

“It’s not good enough. People need the proper notice.”

The Cork North Central TD, whose office is located on the street, has said that he has contacted Irish Water on the matter and described the lack of notice on the outage as “shocking”.

“I have today contacted Irish Water to ask them to explain how this could happen. People need to be able to plan for traffic disruptions and water supply issues.

"It is shocking that no signs were erected on Shandon street or letters sent out to those affected," he added.

In a statement, Irish Water has said that they acknowledge the short notice and are currently working to contact vulnerable customers on the outage.

“Irish Water acknowledges that the short notice for this particular outage is not satisfactory but would like to outline that the scheduling involves various stakeholders to coordinate the works.

“We are working with our contractors, as well as the Local Authority in order to improve the scheduling which will allow greater capacity for timely communications,” concluded the statement.

