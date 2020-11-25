Covid latest: 269 new cases; 42 in Cork 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 42 cases in Cork.

There have been an additional six Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 2,033.

Of the new cases, 88 are in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal and the remaining 78 are spread across 17 other counties.

123 of the new cases are men, while 146 are women and the median age is 35 years old.

As of 2pm today, 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 36 of those patients in ICU.

There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.