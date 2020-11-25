Skibbereen honoured at the Pride of Place community awards

SKIBBEREEN and District Chamber of Commerce was honoured at the annual Pride of Place 2020 community awards which were held last Saturday evening.

The West Cork town took first place in the Category 4 Section which was for an area with a population of between 2,000 and 5,000. The awards acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and by all those involved in local community development. It also provides a platform to recognise the vast strides communities are making in these challenging times.

Skibbereen was honoured by the judges for a number of key factors, which included being a “progressive town, revitalised and reimagined, with great plans for the future, with the Chamber of Commerce to the fore in much of the progress that has taken place.” The judges also praised them for “the implementation of a flood relief scheme, completion of a purpose-built art centre and the managing of the local tourist office.”

The administrator of the Chamber of Commerce Kate Callanan was delighted with their success. “We are thrilled to have won this national award. While the Chamber of Commerce was the anchor for this submission, we could not have done it without the inclusion of many of the various community groups. We are also grateful to Councillor Paul Hayes who nominated us and Cork County Council for all their support,” she added.

Board member Rita O’Connell paid tribute to the great community spirit which is so prevalent in the town and local hinterland. This spirit was a huge factor in their success said Rita. “It is a great boost for the town. The judges were so impressed with the community spirit which is so evident within the town. Everybody has the same objective. We all work together for the betterment of the town.”

The picturesque market town offers people a vibrant place to live and raise families said Rita. “It is a beautiful place. So safe and near so many scenic spots. We are all looking forward to the festive season and a brighter 2021.”