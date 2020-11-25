Final steps taken to establish Munster Technological University (MTU)

THE final steps have been taken for the Munster Technological University (MTU) which is to be established on 1 January 2021.

The passing of necessary legislation has ensured that the State’s second Technological University can be established with the merging of the Cork Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology Tralee to establish the Munster Technological University on 1 January.

Over 140 programmes and courses will be available to students across six different campuses in Cork and Kerry.

The new university will have 18,000 students and it is likely t grow in the coming years.

Cork TD Colm Burke has described the Technological University as a welcome boost for Cork and the South West Region.

“The passing of this legislation represents a milestone in education in Cork and Munster,” he said.

Deputy Burke also noted the expansion of the biochemical, technological, pharmaceutical and scientific industries in Cork and the South West region, which has meant an increased demand from students for such courses and qualifications.

"This Technological University will enable students to get the training and qualification they require to enable them to have successful careers in the years ahead.

"We must continue to respond to the needs of both students and industry. This development is a commitment by the Government to support both and strengthen our economy locally and nationally,” added Deputy Burke.