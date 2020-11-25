Volunteers on a mission to save Christmas in Douglas 

A TEAM of volunteers is on a mission to save Christmas in Douglas to honour the tradition of a dearly missed friend who passed away a few months ago.

Marie Piper-Gregan along with other members of the Douglas Village Community Park events team-are appealing for donations after failing to secure funding to light up the park for Christmas.

The Cork woman said that the late Billy Coleman, Chairman of Douglas Community Association (DCA) had been in charge of lighting up the area before passing away last April. Marie spoke of how they want the lights to shine more brightly than ever in memory of Billy.

They also hope to feature a remembrance tree for those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

"If we don't make this happen the park will be a black hole for Christmas," she said. "We are in dire straits and having no funding means we will have to start from scratch."

She described how the lights aren't just about Christmas for the team. They are also about cherished memories.

"Billy was always so excited about seeing the park all lit up. We'd love to keep it going for him if we can. He loved the magic of the lights at Christmas. Billy has been such a huge loss to us. It wasn't just about the lights in the park for him. He never forgot the true meaning of Christmas. That's why he always told us to remember the crib."

The team has set up a Go Fund Me page in the hope of securing donations.

"This has been such a difficult time for people. Hopefully, getting this lighting might be a ray of hope for people. Some people think that the shopping centre is the heart of Douglas but I believe it's the park. We are holding our breath now and just hoping that donations come through."

Marie has set up a Go Fund Me page in the hope of accessing lights/ To find out more or to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/douglas-christmas-lights-in-the-park