Cork's walkways to be decorated with ribbons and messages of encouragement this Christmas

Plans to decorate hundreds of kilometres of Slí na Croí walkways with the familiar colours relating to both Cork and Christmas have been announced by Cork County Council.

Red and white ribbon has been distributed to communities across Cork to add extra Christmas cheers to walkways across the county after what has been an unprecedented year with the outbreak of Covid-19.

The initiative also encourages people to get out and visit their nearby walkways as a means to keep active over the winter season.

Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley, said that the hundreds of kilometres of dedicated walkways are “a real example of the importance of communal areas within our communities across County Cork”.

Cork County Council, Tidy Towns committees, and volunteers are decorating Cork’s walkways with red and white ribbons and encouraging messages this Christmas. Photo: Sean Jefferies Photography.

“They enable people to get out and exercise, knowing they can do it safely in the open air with ample space. Getting out of the house has been challenging because of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and perhaps this will become even more important in the run up to Christmas.

“I would like to thank the volunteers, the Tidy Towns committees and Council staff across the county who have helped bring the red and white of Cork, Christmas and Santa Claus to every corner of our county and I encourage everyone to join in,” she said.

Council staff in Mallow have also added signage with meaningful messages along walkways as a means to lift peoples’ spirits.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that the messages of encouragement are ”simple, but serve as an important nod to the community spirit that has sustained us since Covid-19 disrupted all of our lives”.

“If they give a little lift to just one person who reads them every day, then it will have been worthwhile. A Real Cork Christmas involves everyone in our community, and using the many walkways we share as a community is one of the most effective ways of spreading the Christmas spirit after a very challenging year,” he said.