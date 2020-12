A pedestrian was involved in a road traffic collision with a car in Douglas this morning.

In a statement from Gardaí, a spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene at Fingerpost roundabout in Douglas around 12.30pm and currently remain at the scene over lunchtime.

Thankfully, it is understood the individual was not seriously injured in the collision.

The incident follows the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a truck on Sheares Street on November 18.