Irish Water says upcoming works may impact supply for some Cork residents 

Irish Water is advising residents in some parts of the city that planned upcoming works may impact supply for some customers.

Residents on St. Patrick’s Road, Friars Walk, Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mount Pleasant Road, Derrynane Road, Doyle Road, Congress Road and surrounding areas may experience interruptions to their water supply between 7pm on Thursday, 26 November until 4am on Friday, 27 November.

During these essential planned works, homes and businesses in these and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following these improvement works, water supply may take 2 to 3 hours to return as water refills the network.

The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water said it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and " will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption" these works may cause.

"Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works," it added.