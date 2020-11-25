Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 12:47

Investigation underway after catalytic converters stolen from cars in Cork suburbs

Gardaí in Cork City are investigating two incidents where catalytic converters were stolen from cars.

The incidents happened in the Passage West and Douglas areas on November 21. 

Gardaí say thieves are targeting the precious metals within the catalytic convertors, which are usually precious. 

Palladium, rhodium, and platinum are most commonly used. The metals can cost between €150-€300.

Gardaí are warning car owners to park smart by being careful where they park so as to avoid such theft.

Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said: "If possible, park your car in a locked garage. If this is not an option, then park it in a well- lit and well populated area. Avoid parking your car half on the pavement and half on the roadway as this makes it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter. Park in a secure place under observation or in sight of CCTV if you can. Consider security lights in your driveway that are triggered by a motion sensor.”

