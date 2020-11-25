Trilogy of plays by Cónal Creedon announced as part of The Everyman's programme 

As part of, a programme of live audio broadcasts, The Everyman will present a rehearsed reading of a trilogy of award-winning plays written by the acclaimed Cónal Creedon.
In association with Irishtown Productions, Creedon'swill be available to tune into from December 3.
The trilogy comprises of three stage plays,, and conceived as a tragicomic exploration of various father-son relationships, set against the social, historical and topographical background of Cork city.
The readings are directed by Al Dalton and Sadhbh Barrett Coakley of ALSA Productions.
The rehearsed reading oftakes place on Thursday, December 3, featuring actors Gary Murphy and Tadhg Hickey.
will then take place on Thursday, December 10 followed by on Thursday, December 17.
Tickets cost €12 per show or €30 (excluding booking fee) when you purchase a ticket for each show in one transaction.
For further information or to book visit www.everymancork.com