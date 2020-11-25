Travel between counties expected to be permitted over Christmas period as Covid-19 restrictions set to ease next week

It's expected that 5km travel restrictions will be lifted next week, but people won't be allowed to travel to other counties until closer to Christmas.

Those are some of the guidelines understood to be under consideration ahead of an announcement on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions later this week.

According to RTÉ News, people will be allowed to travel outside of their own county from December 18 or 19 until January 3.

Up to three households are also expected to be permitted to gather over the Christmas period.

A final decision is set to be taken by Cabinet on Friday following a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meeting this morning on whether the country should exit Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions next week.

It is expected Ireland will move to a modified Level 3 next week with retail reopening.

However, hotels and restaurants will be later in the month, and wet pubs will stay closed.

The Cabinet met yesterday to discuss potential options for reopening the country ahead of Christmas, with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath saying the plans would not be able to please everyone if the country wishes to keep the transmission of the virus low.