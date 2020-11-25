Cork people called on to assist Irish Guide Dogs charity

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are appealing for Temporary Boarding Volunteers in the Bandon area.

The Cork-based charity provides dogs for people who are vision impaired and for families of children with autism to help them achieve improved mobility and independence.

The dogs begin to attend the Training Centre when they are between 12 and 14 months old, but some dogs find it difficult to adjust to kennel life and need volunteers in the local area to look after them in between their training sessions.

“They have the dog at home on evenings and weekends and they go out like school or creche during the day with the instructor,” said Eimear Kenneally of the Irish Guide Dogs.

With fewer dogs in the centre as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, temporary boarding volunteers are more important than ever this year and currently, the charity are looking for people in the Bandon area.

“We are definitely using temporary boarders more with Covid because we would have used the onsite HQ a lot more, but now we are trying to limit the amount of people coming in,” said Ms Kenneally.

Volunteers will look after the dogs and help them with their training and the chance to act as a temporary boarder may be an excellent opportunity for families or individuals to learn more about caring for and training a dog.

Each year, 85% of the charity’s income comes from fundraising and donations from across the country and their volunteers for each stage of their training and partnerships are an important part of their work.

This year, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind have created 35 Assistance Dogs partnerships and 29 Guide Dog partnerships despite the impact of Covid-19.

The charity will be looking for more volunteers in different areas in Cork in the New Year.

For more information, email volunteer@guidedogs.ie.