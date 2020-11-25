Burglar brought bottle of champagne with him to break in at Cork home

A BURGLAR brought a bottle of champagne with him when he burgled a house in his neighbourhood.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said his neighbours – one woman in particular – were terrified to see the culprit standing at the top of their stairs during the night with a bottle of champagne in his hand.

The champagne was not taken by the accused when he was in the house and it was concluded that he must have brought it with him when he was carrying out the burglary.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan said Jack McCarthy, 23, of 109 Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork carried out the burglary on April 11 at another house nearby in Ardbhaile.

The occupants of the house saw one man holding the front door open while McCarthy was at the top of the stairs with the bottle and another unidentified item in his hand.

McCarthy was seen coming down the stairs from an upstairs bedroom.

A phone was taken during the midnight visit.

When McCarthy was arrested and questioned about the crime he could not recall it due to his level of intoxication.

Det. Garda Durcan said it was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the house, especially for one of the women.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the defendant wrote a letter of apology for the upset he caused.

McCarthy had planned to get into a residential treatment programme but this did not work out due to the present restrictions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that there was no physical threat from the defendant but that the circumstances of his entry into their property did cause alarm and his neighbours found it extremely upsetting to be subjected to this turmoil.

The judge imposed a jail term of four years with the last year suspended.

A condition of the suspension of that last year is that he is not to go within 100 metres of the victims for two years following his release.