LGBTI+ funding for Cork welcomed 

Over €140,000 was secured to support the provision of LGBTI+ services in Cork through three different organisations.

The funding was welcomed by The Cork Greens, who said the money would help reduce isolation and promote inclusivity.

“The Cork Greens welcome the announcement today by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD, of funding for three projects in Cork under the LGBTI+ Communities Services Fund.”

The Sexual Health Centre, on Peter’s Street, received €27,895 for its DASH-LGBTI+ project which delivers inclusive drugs, alcohol and sexual health services to the LGBTI+ in Cork and Kerry.

In a statement the Cork Greens said: “At a time when everyone is feeling the strain of the ongoing lockdown, it is great to see such an important project supported and recognised.”

The €40,445 awarded to Cumann na Daoine, Teo – Youghal Community Development Resource Centre, will help to deliver rural LGBTI+ work in Cork County at community and statutory level and a further €71,725 was awarded to The Gay Project, South Terrace, where they create community support groups, bring people together, and provide spaces for greater inclusivity.

“Every one of these awards will help the LGBTI+ communities bring more people in from where they are isolated and the recognition from our Government is a powerful statement for greater inclusivity now and in the future. Our Programme for Government spoke of our shared Island and we hope these grants go some ways to making it more so and that our future is shared more equally too.”