Green Party Councillor: 'Young people need safe ways to socialise in Cork city"

“A nuanced approach” is needed to tackle the ongoing issue of nightlife in the city centre, Green Party Councillor Collette Finn has said.

In a statement released to The Echo, Mrs Finn said "I am a 61-year-old with a 20-year-old daughter. There are so many layers to what is happening right now. We are looking to control a very infectious and dangerous virus whilst at the same time continuing to live as human beings who are programmed to be sociable.”

Mrs Finn said she had “great sympathy” for the Gardaí who were in a “difficult situation” but said 18 to 24-year-olds need direction in the current circumstances.

“We have continued to keep the schools open because we know that closing them is more damaging to that age group. We have advised our older people and those with health conditions to be extra cautious. What have we said to our 18 - 24-year-olds?”

The Green Party councillor said that the city needs to offer young people safe ways to socialise outdoors.

“What about drive-in movies dotted around the city and suburbs? Councillor Lorna Bogue proposed a Night Mayor last year which didn't come to anything.”

Mrs Finn said a nuanced solution was needed to a difficult problem.

“We don't want a police state but we do need safe ways to continue to meet other people, we also need better testing and tracing. I understand that people are concerned but a nuanced approach is necessary whilst resisting the temptation to condemn all young people for the transgressions of a few. Considering how restricted we have been I think the level of compliance is in the main very good.

“We need safe outlets at night for young people, that is the challenge."