226 new cases of Covid-19 and six deaths

 Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn speaking to the media at the Department of Health. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The latest National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) figures reveal another 226 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country, along with six additional Covid-related deaths.

In Cork there six additional cases, bringing the total number of cases over the past 14 days to 441.

There has been a total of 2,028 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and there is now a total of 70,930 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified ton Tuesday, 115 are men and 109 are women. 56% are under 45 years of age and the median age was 42 years old.

According to Nphet, as of 2pm on Tuesday, 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The figures follow Nphets decision to meet on Wednesday to prepare their advice for the Cabinet ahead of any decision making regarding exiting Level five restrictions.

