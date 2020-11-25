Drug dealer who turned his life around to play music at nursing homes gets five-year suspended sentence

A 50-year-old man caught dealing cocaine and cannabis in 2017 turned his life around so completely with rehabilitation and charitable work he has since been playing music at nursing homes.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy said yesterday that gardaí arrived at the home of Thaddeus Creamer at Glencairn, Glanmire, County Cork, on September 14 2017 with a search warrant.

Det. Garda Murphy said they found over €19,000 worth of cocaine, a weighing scales and tick-lists and seven cannabis plants that he was cultivating.

Creamer pleaded guilty to charges of cultivating cannabis and having the cocaine and cannabis for sale or supply at a time that its combined street value exceeded €13,000 – the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum ten-year sentence. The value of the drugs actually totalled over €24,000.

Creamer claimed at the time that he was a heavy cocaine user and he was being paid €250 a week to store the drugs for an unnamed person.

Early last year Judge Gerard O’Brien adjourned sentencing for the accused man to do charitable works and to rehabilitate.

The case came before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin yesterday where it was confirmed that Creamer had attended to both matters and had not come to the attention of gardaí.

Noting the indication given previously to the defendant by Judge O’Brien, Judge Ó Donnabháin said that with some hesitation he would impose a sentence of five years which he would suspend on condition that the accused would commit no further offences for five years.