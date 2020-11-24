Government plans phased reopening following Level 5

Ministers have been told of the phased approach to be taken to reopen economy and society during a Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Cabinet that he wants the country to move to Level 3 restrictions next week with a full plan on how the government plans to do so due to be announced on Friday, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Examiner has revealed that there are four main areas of the plan that remain to be fully resolved, including when to reopen the hospitality sector, when travel restrictions can be relaxed, and the issuing of guidance on home visits and travelling back to Ireland from abroad.

Ministers will meet again on Thursday, following the brief discussion at Cabinet today.

The first main phase of the plan includes the return of retail and sporting activities and the relaxation of the 5km travel limit from December 2.

The second phase will see hospitality reopen under strict guidelines while pubs serving alcohol will remain closed.

Phase three will see household visits return closer to Christmas and the travel limit will lift for the whole country.

It was also revealed by the Irish Examiner that under Level 3 restrictions, retail, gyms and hairdressers will reopen and are set to remain open; outdoor sports including tennis and golf will be allowed; people will be able to travel within their own county from next week; a decision on how the ban on household visits will be lifted is to be made; and a move to allow restaurants to open will follow in two weeks’ time but wet pubs without a working kitchen are unlikely to be allowed open.