WATCH: Cork School take on I'm a Celebrity's Bushtucker Trials 

A secondary school in Cork are creating their own Bushtucker Trials, inspired by the TV show, 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.'

Maeve Lee

A Cork school has created their very own version of 'I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here' in an attempt to lift school spirits.

Staff and students at Coláiste Éamann Rís have begun a series of their very own Bushtucker Trials, inspired by the ITV show.

The series of eating challenges started last week with the first trial taking place in the schoolyard where a sixth-year student and teacher battled to finish their gruesome grub.

 

The Coláiste Éamann Rís Bushtucker Trials will take place twice a week, with students and staff attempting to eat things like fish eyes, pigs tails and tripe and drisheen as part of the eating challenges.

Principal Aaron Wolfe said that the challenge is a great way to lift spirits and inject some laughter into school life.

“They’re loving it. It’s great for school spirit to see teachers having fun with the students and forgetting Covid for a bit,” he said.

“It’s just to give young people a bit of a break. They’ve worked really hard since September and they’ve been so compliant with Covid and it returns a bit of normality."

With Christmas exams approaching at the school, staff wanted to ensure pupils had some fun and a chance to take their mind off schoolwork and Covid-19.

“It's been a real morale booster coming into Christmas," added Mr Wolfe.

The next challenge is set to take place tomorrow at the school and a video of the trial will be posted to the Coláiste Éamann Rís social media accounts on Friday.

