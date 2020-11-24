Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 09:20

'Colossal' potential for jobs and investment in East Cork as Celtic Interconnector route chosen

'Colossal' potential for jobs and investment in East Cork as Celtic Interconnector route chosen

An exploratory Drilling Rig which carried out a feasibility study of the seabed to assess its suitability for the proposed Celtic Interconnector between Ireland and France at Claycastle, Youghal, Co. Cork- Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger

Maeve Lee

EirGrid has selected a site at Ballyadam near Carrigtwohill as the location to build a convertor station as part of a project which is set to create “colossal” potential for the East Cork area.

The converter station at Ballyadam is an important part of the €1 billion electricity project, known as the Celtic Interconnector, that will allow the exchange of electricity between Ireland and France.

The selected Ballyadam site is 10km by road from the Knockraha electricity substation and between Carrigtwohill and Midleton.

The site is to the North of the N25 Cork to Waterford Road, with the landing spot to be located in Youghal, where the power cables will travel underground to the convertor station at Ballyadam.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor described the potential for Youghal town as “colossal” but stated that funding from EirGrid will a major benefit for the communities in East Cork.

Route chosen for Celtic Interconnector. Pic: EirGrid
Route chosen for Celtic Interconnector. Pic: EirGrid

“The major aspect I think for communities out there is the community funding that is to be made available. EirGrid has committed to increasing the amount of money they are making available for communities so that is quite significant for any community.” 

The project is also expected to create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase and many long-term economic benefits for the area.

“The majority of the benefit will come from the aftermath of the project,” said Mr O’Connor.

“Also from the point of view of the broadband connection, it does open up opportunities for potential technology investment and FDI in East Cork which is currently non-existent.” 

However, Mr O’Connor has said that he wants to ensure that the route will avoid running directly through the main streets of Killeagh and Castlemartyr.

“At Killeagh and Castlemartyr, the EirGrid connector cable could potentially mark out the route for a future bypass for both villages which is very significant,” he said.

“The most sensible thing to do in my opinion is that the interconnector would accompany a new bypass.” 

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
youghal
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest