Fundraiser set up for 'trooper' Denis diagnosed with leukemia before his third birthday

Almost €15,000 has been raised for Denis Noonan and his family after he was diagnosed with leukemia last week, just before his third birthday.

He received the diagnosis after his mother, Maria, noticed strange bruising on his body.

After keeping a watchful eye on Denis, who is named after his father, Marie Mahoney sent a photograph to the SouthDoc last Sunday.

“It went from them having a photograph, to him being sent to the CUH, half past five Sunday evening they were told he had leukemia and at half-past eight he was in an ambulance to Crumlin,” said Denis’s aunt, Aisling Noonan.

“Their world was turned upside down within a matter of hours.” Denis is now at Crumlin Hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

In what Ms Noonan described as “mother’s intuition”, Denis’s illness was caught early, however, both of his parents are now out of work for the foreseeable and are preparing for a minimum of two years of back-and-forth between their home in Carrigtwohill and Crumlin.

Ms Noonan set up the fundraiser to help the family cover their next few months of rent for the new home.

With Christmas approaching and both parents out of work the goal was to “just give them a hand,” according to Ms Noonan.

However, after being shared on the Mums of Glanmire Facebook page, the fundraiser now has almost €15,000 raised for Denis and his family.

“I didn’t think it would take off like it did,” she said.

“To keep them financially afloat is the main priority, so they are not going to get into any debt to make sure that they have their rent paid and that they can keep a roof over our little man to make sure that he is a safe as possible when he is at home.”

Ms Noonan described the three-year-old as typically “full of adrenaline” and despite the effects of his treatment, he has remained “a trooper”.

Any money which is not used by the family, will be given to the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Make A Wish Foundation.

To donate, visit Denis’s Road to Recovery on GoFundMe.com.