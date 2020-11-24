Gardaí investigating discovery of a body at a premises in Cork city

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body at a premises in Cork city this morning.
Members of An Garda Síochána are currently attending the scene of the Lower Glanmire Road.
More to follow.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body at a premises in Cork city this morning.
Members of An Garda Síochána are currently attending the scene of the Lower Glanmire Road.
More to follow.
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo