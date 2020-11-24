Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 08:21

Gardaí investigating discovery of a body at a premises in Cork city

Gardaí investigating discovery of a body at a premises in Cork city

Members of An Garda Síochána are currently attending the scene of the Lower Glanmire Road.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body at a premises in Cork city this morning.

Members of An Garda Síochána are currently attending the scene of the Lower Glanmire Road.

More to follow.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
cork garda
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest