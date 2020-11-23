Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 20:32

Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Maggie Reilly, who went missing from her home in Mahon, Co. Cork at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday, 19th November 2020.

Maggie is described as being approximately 5ft in height with a slim build, blue eyes and long, light brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket and grey leggings.

Maggie is known to frequent the Tralee area.

Anyone with any information on Maggie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

