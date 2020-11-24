Man jailed after he punched woman eight times and banged her head on floor of Cork pub

An 18-month jail term was imposed on a Youghal man for a violent assault on a young woman in the smoking area of a local bar.

Garda Thomas Keane testified that on October 20 2019 at Hennessy’s Bar on South Main Street, Youghal, the incident occurred in smoking area just before midnight.

28-year-old Adrian Lewis of Youghal Lands, Youghal, on October 20, 2019, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Keane said Lewis attacked the young woman who had not been known to him prior to this night.

He punched her eight times, pulled her by the hair and at the worst part of the assault he caught her by the hair when she was on the floor and banged her head on the floor.

Garda Keane said Adrian Lewis also put his hands around her neck during the assault.

CCTV showed the defendant leaving the scene of the assault for a minute only to return and continue the assault.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted the €3,000 compensation paid by the accused, which was a significant sum for him to have gathered.

As for the victim, the judge said, “This young lady had her own vulnerabilities.

"This assault gave her a lot of difficulties. One can wish she will put it behind her. She is entirely innocent. Nothing she did contributed to this unprovoked assault.”

The judge then imposed the 18-month sentence.