Cork RNLI volunteer honoured with an award for 66 years of service

A Skibbereen man, who has been volunteering with the RNLI for more than six decades, has been honoured with an award for his work.

Brian Crowley has received an 'Excellence in Volunteering' award from the RNLI, for "his hard work, dedication and promotion of the services of the institution".

Due to the current restrictions, Mr Crowley's award could not be presented to him in person, but in a statement, Union Hall RNLI said they hope to mark the achievement next year.

"This is such an achievement as Brian is volunteering with the RNLI for 'only' 66 years so far," said Pamela Deasy, Union Hall RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer.

"He was asked then to join by Mrs Bridges in Glandore, and he said yes straight away.

"As a young man growing up in Union Hall, he was aware of the dangers of the sea, and he wanted to raise awareness and help raise vital funds for the service," she continued.

Mr Crowley became Secretary of the Leap, Glandore and Union Hall branch in 1976 as well as filling in a lot of other roles until the current branch was set up in 1997.

This award is not Mr Crowley's first as he also received a silver badge for fundraising in 1985 and a gold badge in 2003.

Speaking following news of the award, Mick McKenna, Chair of fundraising at Union Hall RNLI congratulated Mr Crowley on his achievement and thanked him for his years of service.

"Everyone at Union Hall RNLI would like to firstly congratulate Brian for this much deserved award, and secondly thank him for all his time, efforts and dedication throughout all these years, in helping to raise vital funds for the RNLI.

"We are all extremely proud of his achievements," he said.