Department of Health confirms 252 new cases of Covid-19, of which 26 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 252 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed as of midnight last night, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 70,711.

No additional Covid-19 related deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of the new cases, 88 are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo, with the remaining 85 cases spread across another 20 counties.

124 are men and 128 are women, with 65% under 45 years of age.

As of 2pm today, 289 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.

There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far there have been 2,022 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Speaking at this evening’s briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said data is showing a decline in the "worry level" of the population in regards to Covid-19.

The level of concern in the population overall has now returned to levels last seen in July, the CMO said.

Dr Holohan said that while the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) does not want people to be worried, he said this change in attitude could cause people to “drop their guard” on occasion.

Ireland’s Level 5 exit plan is expected to be decided on and announced later in the week.