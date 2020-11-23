Six year sentence for man who attempted knifepoint hijacking in Cork city

A YOUNG man carried out an attempted knifepoint hijacking of a couple’s car as they were about to drive home after a meal in Cork city centre last July and they were terrified by the crime.

Garda Mary Enneguess said the young man told the woman to get back in the car and warned that he would stab her boyfriend if she didn’t. It was only after she faked having a panic attack that the culprit ran away.

20-year-old Tyler Lewis said afterwards that he could not believe that he would have been capable of carrying out such a crime.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced the young man to a total of six years in jail today.

“Undoubtedly the victims were both in grave fear. His behaviour was violent, dangerous and entirely bizarre – to be approached by this man with a knife and wearing yellow gloves. It was extremely dangerous, not mitigated by his use of drugs.

“Once arrested he was in a state of such intoxication he could not be interviewed. He cooperated and admitted his guilt. He has a background of almost total addiction.”

Defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell said, “There is not gainsaying the severity of the matter. He has expressed remorse and when he was shown CCTV he identified himself.”

Garda Enneguess testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the woman faked a panic attack at the city centre car park when the stranger approached at seven o’clock in the evening and threatened to stab her boyfriend when they got into their car.

Garda Enneguess charged Tyler Lewis, 20, who lives at an apartment at 140 North Main Street, Youghal, County Cork, with having a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on July 20 at Park It Here on Grand Parade.

During a bail application made by Lewis through his solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin, Garda Enneguess said a couple parked their car at the car park on Grand Parade on Tuesday afternoon and returned to pick up the car and drive home at about 7 p.m..

“Returning to their vehicle, a male approached looking for a light. He was wearing yellow Marigold gloves and was having trouble getting a light. After a few more questions they became nervous and they got into the car to leave.

“The young man got into the back of the car and the female jumped out (of the front passenger seat) in fear. He then produced what was described as a 15 cm knife. He pointed it at the driver of the vehicle and told the woman to get back in the car or he would stab her boyfriend. He shouted at her that he would stab her boyfriend.

“The female passenger faked having a panic attack. The defendant then fled the scene.” CCTV before and after the crime showed him going to Supervalu in Merchants Quay and buying the knife and the washing up gloves.