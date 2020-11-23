Public consultation on second phase of N/M 20 Cork to Limerick Improvement Project has commenced

Public consultation on the second phase of N/M 20 Cork to Limerick Improvement Project has commenced.

Feedback is sought on the shortlisted options which include a number of road-based and rail-based options.

The shortlist follows the completion of the first phase of an appraisal process based on engineering, environmental and economic criteria, along with an active travel strategy for improved walking and cycling infrastructure within and between the communities along the N20 corridor via Croom, Charleville, Buttevant, Mallow and Blarney.

In response to Covid-19 restrictions, public consultation will be facilitated remotely and an online public consultation platform has been developed on the project website corklimerick.ie.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said that the project will make a “significant impact” on many Cork communities in terms of amenity and economy.

A section of the N20 road between Mallow and Buttevant. Picture Denis Minihane.

“It’s vital that these communities, from Blarney to Charleville, have their voices heard in relation to proposals. Participation will be key to ensuring safe and sustainable development for the people of Cork and Limerick,” she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said that the N/M 20 Cork to Limerick Improvement Project “represents a hugely important transportation project for Cork County”.

He said that the project “will play a vital role in shaping how trade, tourism and labour will move between Cork and Limerick”.

“Cork County Council are committed to maximising the benefits of future growth and development for our residents, and this can best be achieved by participation of, and consultation with communities. The residents and businesses of Cork have an important role to play in shaping the outcome of this project,” he said.

Concerned parties can book online or telephone consultation meetings with the project team using an online booking facility.

For those who cannot access online information, a brochure outlining the project details is available while telephone consultations can be booked by calling the N/M20 Project Office on 061 973730.