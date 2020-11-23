Cork creatives to take part in charity Christmas Art Auction 

A community of artists have come together to create an online auction in a bid to raise money for those who may be struggling with their mental health in the lead-up to Christmas.

Lisa-Jayne Jones from Youghal organized the auction after she created a painting in memory of her friend who sadly took his own life last year.

“The day of his anniversary, I decided I needed to do something with my upset and painted this landscape with him in mind,” she said.

“Then when I got such a response from people from the painting, I thought I could do some good and it could be a silver lining in this tragedy."

After Ms Jones decided to auction off the piece, her idea “snowballed” and soon an online event was created, with different Cork artists donating their work for the cause.

The silent auction will take place online, allowing members of the public to bid on different creations including paintings, jewellery and other handmade, locally produced crafts.

With Covid-19 making the Christmas period more difficult for many, Ms Jones hopes that the money raised can go towards helping those in need of Pieta’s assistance and free services.

"People are isolated and if you’re going through a hard time and you are not able to reach out to people like you normally do, it’s even harder," she said.

Despite the challenges also faced by those in the art industry at the moment, Lisa-Jayne Jones said that the support she has received has been "heartwarming" with up to 20 artists volunteering their work for the auction.

Art 4 Life will take place between December 4 and 6. For more information, visit www.32auctions.com/Art4Life2020