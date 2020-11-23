Calls for bursary to be established in the name of former Lord Mayors

A BURSARY fund for Cork students, in the name of two former Lord Mayors, has been suggested to the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris.

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan has called for a MacSwiney MacCurtain Bursary Fund to be set up for Cork students.

“Cork recently marked 100 years since MacCurtain and MacSwiney were elected Lord Mayors.

“The 1920 local elections played a key transitional role in Irish revolutionary history.

“It was a time of revolution and change and a time when men and women fought for equality and when women won the right to vote,” he explained.

Mr O’Sullivan feels it would be fitting “to encourage the participation of students from sections of society that are significantly underrepresented.

“I believe this would be a worthwhile bursary for Cork students, highlighting the contributions of the revolutionaries MacCurtain and MacSwiney.”