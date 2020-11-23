Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 09:58

Taoiseach confirms country will move to Level 3 on December 1

Taoiseach confirms country will move to Level 3 on December 1

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said shops will reopen next week.

The country will move to Level 3 restrictions from December 1st, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

However, Cabinet is still undecided over whether pubs and restaurants will reopen fully ahead of the Christmas period.

A decision on this is expected towards the end of the week.

The Taoiseach told The Irish Examiner that shops will reopen next week, adding that the Government will be “flexible” on advice it gives families, particularly in relation to Christmas week.

Mr Martin said “individual behaviour” and “our own collective behaviour is going to be critical” on how we get through the festive season.

He added that the rollout of an effective Covid vaccine in the first half of 2021 would spark a "rebound for the economy".

More in this section

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city  Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
#covid-19cork christmas
Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest