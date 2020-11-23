Taoiseach confirms country will move to Level 3 on December 1

The country will move to Level 3 restrictions from December 1st, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

However, Cabinet is still undecided over whether pubs and restaurants will reopen fully ahead of the Christmas period.

A decision on this is expected towards the end of the week.

The Taoiseach told The Irish Examiner that shops will reopen next week, adding that the Government will be “flexible” on advice it gives families, particularly in relation to Christmas week.

Mr Martin said “individual behaviour” and “our own collective behaviour is going to be critical” on how we get through the festive season.

He added that the rollout of an effective Covid vaccine in the first half of 2021 would spark a "rebound for the economy".