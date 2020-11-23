Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 09:48

Drugs seized in Cork city

Drugs seized in Cork city

Gardaí have seized €1,200 of suspected drugs in Wilton, Cork on November 22, 2020. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí seized €1,200 of suspected drugs in Wilton, Cork yesterday, November 22, 2020.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected street-level drug dealing in Cork city centre, Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Wilton at around 7.30pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized over 500 suspected Xanax tablets, along with wraps of suspected heroin and cannabis worth an estimated €1,200.

The suspected drugs will be forwarded to the Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
cork crime
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest