Drugs seized in Cork city

Gardaí seized €1,200 of suspected drugs in Wilton, Cork yesterday, November 22, 2020.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected street-level drug dealing in Cork city centre, Gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Wilton at around 7.30pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized over 500 suspected Xanax tablets, along with wraps of suspected heroin and cannabis worth an estimated €1,200.

The suspected drugs will be forwarded to the Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.