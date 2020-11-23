Concerns over gatherings in Cork city at weekend amid fears vaccine hope may create complacency 

However, while gardaí confirmed that large numbers of people gathered in the city on Saturday evening, they said people who were there were “overwhelmingly compliant” with public health guidance.
Last week, gardaí announced that — in support of level 5 under the Framework for Living with Covid-19 — they would be stepping up patrols and engagement with the public, particularly in relation to gathering in large groups in open spaces.
They said that, between approximately 5pm and 9pm on Saturday, large numbers of people socialised in the city centre, but that “gardaí identified that most persons present were part of family groups and bubbles that were in the city to see the Christmas lights, window shopping, and enjoying takeaway festive drinks and food. Cork City centre was quiet after 9pm.”
Gardaí said that, during the course of Saturday evening, they observed and intervened with a group of young males suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
“Ome male ran from gardaí who, after a brief chase, intercepted and arrested this male,” the gardaí stated. “This engagement has been captured and circulated widely on social media. A quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered.