Pieta House launch Christmas appeal of Hope 

Pieta House is encouraging the nation to choose #HopeOverSilence this Christmas in an appeal to break the stigma and encourage people to speak up about mental health.

On Thursday 26 November, people across Cork and the rest of Ireland are encouraged to support the Pieta House charity by placing a candle of hope in their windows.

The call comes ahead of what can often be a challenging time for many people and instead of a moments silence, the suicide prevention charity is asking people to use their voice and to call a friend, talk to a family member or housemate.

Since the start of the year, Pieta House has supported almost 18,000 through their 24-hour crisis line, in addition to receiving over 50,000 text messages.

With half of the charity’s funding coming from the public, support this Christmas can help Pieta to continue their lifesaving work.

The national suicide prevention charity is encouraging the nation to choose #HopeOverSilence this Christmas in an appeal to break the stigma of lonely, silent nights and speak up about mental health.

The demand for the helpline is particularly high for the month of December, as Christmas is often a lonely and isolating time of year for many.

Next week, however, by lighting a candle and choosing #HopeOverSilence, the people of Cork can open up conversations with loved ones and friends.

Speaking on the launch of Pieta’s #HopeOverSilence Christmas appeal, singer and Pieta ambassador, Mary Black said that this year will be especially difficult for many people.

“This festive period is particularly fraught with anxiety for many people with health and financial worries. Trying to navigate the new normal can be very difficult in these challenging times.

“We know that Christmas will be different this year, but we can still ensure we stay connected and speak up, to ensure hope – over silence.”

Pieta runs a range of free service which support people and communities in crisis, including free counselling services and support for those who are at the risk of suicide, engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

Next week people across Cork can support the campaign by placing a candle in their window to represent hope and join in the social #HopeOverSilence conversation to help everyone feel connected this Christmas.

At 7 pm on Thursday 26 November, people across Cork are urged to support Pieta House by taking part in #HopeOverSilence.

To donate directly to Pieta or for more information, visit their website