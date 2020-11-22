Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 20:17

Hundreds without power across Cork

Hundreds without power across Cork

Hundreds are without electricity as power outages are reported in three separate locations in Cork this evening.

Maeve Lee

Hundreds are without electricity this evening with approximately 450 people currently affected by power outages across Cork.

The power outages are currently affecting people in Macroom, Bishopstown and Carrigaline. 

According to the ESB Network Power Check, 209 ESB customers in Bishopstown are currently affected by a power outage, which was first reported at 5:30 pm.

Power is expected to be restored in the area at 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, 206 people without power in the Macroom area, with power expected to be restored at 10 pm. 

In Carrigaline, 44 are affected by an outage in the area and power is estimated to be back at approximately 9:15 pm.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest