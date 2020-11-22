Hundreds without power across Cork

Hundreds are without electricity this evening with approximately 450 people currently affected by power outages across Cork.

The power outages are currently affecting people in Macroom, Bishopstown and Carrigaline.

According to the ESB Network Power Check, 209 ESB customers in Bishopstown are currently affected by a power outage, which was first reported at 5:30 pm.

Power is expected to be restored in the area at 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, 206 people without power in the Macroom area, with power expected to be restored at 10 pm.

In Carrigaline, 44 are affected by an outage in the area and power is estimated to be back at approximately 9:15 pm.