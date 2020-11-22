Covid-19 latest: 1 additional death and 318 cases reported including 45 in Cork

Authorities this evening reported that one additional death and 318 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,023.

A total of 70,461 cases have now been reported nationally including more than 6,000 in Cork.

Of the cases notified today, 155 are men / 161 are women, 73% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old.

There were 126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

429 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Last night, ten people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals in Cork. There were no patients with Covid-19 being treated at critical care units in the city.