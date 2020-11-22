Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 16:41

€35,000 of cocaine seized at Cork property

Gardaí have seized approximately €35,000 worth of cocaine in Cork.

Following the search of a property in the Ballincollig area yesterday, gardaí discovered and seized €35,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis).

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a statement, gardaí said the man has since been charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before Cork District Court this evening.

