Cork man used employer's bank details to purchase 

Gambling was the explanation given for a 40-year-old man using his former employer’s bank details to purchase approximately €14,000 worth of power-washers and other equipment.

John O’Shea, 40, with an address at Stag Park, Mitchelstown, County Cork, admitted four counts of theft from O’Regan site dumpers Ltd. over a two-month period.

Detective Garda Denis Ryan of Fermoy garda station said the injured party had details of his debit card recorded by the defendant who then used them in order to make thousands of euro worth of purchases.

John O’Shea was buying power-washers and various machinery from a number of premises in Munster in April and May last year.

He first bought €1,900 worth of property followed by purchases totalling €1,780, €5,350, €4,890.

The injured party noticed the unauthorised purchases when he was checking his bank statements.

John O’Shea was identified as the culprit. He had worked for the injured for a period of several weeks ending at the beginning of 2019.

Det. Garda Ryan said Walsh’s phone had a pictures of the injured party’s bank card showing all the necessary numbers.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the first thing O’Shea said to gardaí was, “I did it. I am going to pay back the money. I shouldn’t have done it.” Ms McCarthy said he did pay it all back in full.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin took this into consideration as he imposed a two-year suspended sentence.

O’Shea was selling the power-washers and using the proceeds to gamble at the time.