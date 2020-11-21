Covid-19 latest: Almost 50 new cases in Cork 

Four further Covid-19 linked deaths have been reported in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

There have been an additional 344 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period, 46 of which are in Cork.

Ireland's Covid-19 death toll has now risen to 2,022.

A total of 70,143 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak began.

As of 2pm on Saturday, 269 coronavirus patients were in hospital, 32 of whom were in intensive care.

Of the cases notified today -

- 56 are men / 185 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 32 years old

- There were 127 cases in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.