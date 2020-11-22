Carrigaline running track hit by frustrating delays

CARRIGALINE’S new running track has had another false start and will not be fully completed until well into the new year.

An update from the municipal district engineering team outlined that the surface material is manufactured by a company called Conica in Germany and has a shelf life of four weeks from production to installation. If the surface is not laid in this time, it will have difficulty bonding and may lead to problems.

In addition, the surface layer for the running track has to be laid at ambient air temperatures over 10 degrees, meaning it is not possible to lay it during the winter months.

Local councillor Seamus McGrath said the setbacks were disappointing and frustrating.

Mr McGrath said he was fielding queries in relation to the completion of the track and said the installation had dragged on, however, the councillor said he hoped this delay would give the municipal district an opportunity to further enhance the amenity.

“Given that we will now have to wait until the new year, I asked the engineer to take the opportunity to review the issue of lighting before the final surface is put in place. Under the current proposal, it was not proposed to provide any lighting around the track. Part of the reason for this was local funding constraint.

“However, we will soon be entering a new budget for 2021 and if a suitable lighting proposal is developed, then we may be able to source some extra funding for it.

“While the delay is very frustrating, perhaps we can take the opportunity to improve the facility for the long term.”