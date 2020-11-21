WATCH: Cork town creates magical video to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year

Take a bow Donal O'Lochlainn and Fermoy Musical Society.

This year more than ever, Christmas lights and decorations are lifting the spirits of people throughout Cork and beyond, a glowing reminder of the triumph of light in even the darkest times.

Fermoy is the latest town to set its streets twinkling and, in the absence of the usual celebrations, has posted a magical video to celebrate the important moment.

“This year we did not know how we would celebrate the turning on of the Christmas lights,” the Fermoy Christmas Lights Committee explained. “Normally we would be all rocking outside the Credit Union on Patrick Street in #Fermoy but this was not possible this year.

“But Donal O'Lochlainn and Fermoy Musical Society and the wonderful actors in this virtual turning on have done us proud.

“What a community effort, right across the board. From the businesses who donated and to all the individuals who sent money into the credit union and to those that donated on the ifundraise page.

“Community spirit is well and truly alive. Thank you so much everyone, we are absolutely humbled by the generosity of so many people. What a great area to live, work and play in.”

Wonderful stuff, well done to all involved.

Unsuprisingly, the video has been viewed around the world, with praise pouring in from viewers in Japan, Dubai and elsewhere.