Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 15:03

‘COVID-19 remains a public health crisis’: Increased patrols in Cork city as Gardaí appeal for compliance

Officer on patrol in Cork city. Picture: Twitter/Gardainfo.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to comply with the current level 5 restrictions, in place to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The force announced there would be increased patrols across the country this weekend and there was a notable presence on Cork city streets last night.

There were anecdotal reports of crowds gathered in areas of the city last night, including the Grand Parade and by the courthouse on Washington Street but Gardaí said there were no incidents to report. 

It is understood any crowds that gathered in certain areas soon dispersed. 

“An Garda Síochána across the country have been increasing our patrols and engagement particularly in relation to gathering in large groups in open spaces,” a spokesperson said. “This has seen and will see increased Garda activity on foot, mountain bikes and vehicle patrols in identified public spaces.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”

